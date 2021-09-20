Latur, Sep 20 (PTI) A 33-year-old man was killed and a teen seriously injured when a truck rammed into a stationary vehicle in Ausa tehsil in Latur on Monday morning, police said.

The incident took place on the Latur-Nagpur highway at Ujani, a Bhada police station official said.

"A truck was parked by the road due to a tyre burst. Another truck hit this vehicle, killing the driver of the moving truck and injuring a 14-year-old boy," he said.

