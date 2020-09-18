New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) AAP leader Durgesh Pathak on Friday demanded that a sedition case must be filed against those responsible for appearance of a "truncated map" of India in a workbook used in schools of the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor reacted sharply to the demand, saying the AAP leader is in a habit of finding political colour in everything and should refrain from indulging in "cheap melodramas" as the issue was resolved on Thursday itself after a probe was ordered and the concerned home work withdrawn.

A probe has been ordered after a workbook used in NDMC schools showed a "truncated map" of India, officials had said on Thursday.

The workbook in Hindi for use in classes 4 and 5 in schools of the NDMC, has images of two maps of the country, one before and the other after Independence.

The Jammu and Kashmir region in the post-Independence map has been shown as "truncated", officials said.

Hitting out at the BJP and the NDMC, Pathak said the books should be immediately withdrawn.

He said all the BJP leaders and officials who are associated with this act should be charged with sedition.

"Charges of sedition should be slapped against all the officials and leaders who were involved in this act.

"The AAP demands that the Delhi Police and the Union Home Ministry should file sedition charges against the MCD officials and if no charges are filed against them, it will be assumed that the senior leadership of the BJP knew about this," Pathak told reporters.

Kapoor said the AAP leader is in a habit of finding political colour in everything.

"This distorted map issue came to our North DMC civic leadership's knowledge yesterday and the mayor immediately ordered an inquiry as to who issued the wrong map and the concerned home work was withdrawn.

"Durgesh Pathak should refrain from indulging in cheap melodramas like he has done today after the map issue was resolved yesterday itself," he said.

NDMC Standing Committee chairman Chhail Bihari Goswami had on Thursday said, "A wrong map got published in the workbook of our schools which was used during online classes, being held in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In that 1947 map, the Kashmir portion of the map was shown as truncated".

The NDMC panel chief said an inquiry has been ordered into the matter.

"Online classes are happening, and images may have been taken from the world wide web for the workbook. So, this mistake has cropped up. How the mistake happened, whether accidentally or otherwise, the probe will look into that aspect too," Goswami had said.

He had also said the wrong map will be replaced.

Asked if there were any other mistakes in the workbook content, the BJP leader had said, "no". "This is unfortunate, and should not have happened," he had said.

