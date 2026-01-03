Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 3 (ANI): TRV (Kerala) International Airport Limited, operator of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (Code: TRV), has been honoured with prestigious Airports Council International Level 3 accreditation for customer experience. The accreditation is based on Airport Customer Experience, which was upgraded to Level 3 from Level 2 that was awarded in July 2024. The Airport Customer Experience Accreditation is a multilevel accreditation programme developed by Airports Council International (ACI) to guide airports towards achieving excellence in customer experience management. The level 3 is awarded based on parameters like Airport Culture, Governance, Operational Improvement, Measurement, Customer Strategy and Customer Understanding. The airport has implemented several initiatives to ensure a better passenger experience and smooth processing. To list a few, increasing the number of retail and food counters offering a better mix and options to the passenger; the inclusion of technology like Digi Yatra, Fast track immigration (FTI TTP), automatic cleaning system using Made in India Robot and the introduction of e-gates have been helping passengers in improving the experience. City airport teams have been identifying opportunities to serve passengers better. Based on observation and passenger requirements, several changes have been made over the last few years. Thiruvananthapuram airport strives to continue the journey of improvement, development, and better customer experience with every passing day.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airlines expanded its Thiruvananthapuram-Kuala Lumpur service to a daily schedule, a significant upgrade from its earlier five-day-a-week operation. The increase in operations began on December 2, offering greater convenience to travellers from Kerala, especially those arriving in Thiruvananthapuram, due to low fares.

Announcing the development on X (formerly Twitter), the TRV Airport had said, "@MAS is commencing daily flights from Thiruvananthapuram Airport to Malaysia starting 2 December 2025." Following the expansion, the route now offers a total of 11 weekly flights between Thiruvananthapuram and Kuala Lumpur, comprising four services operated by AirAsia and seven by Malaysia Airlines. (ANI)

