Hyderabad, Mar 25 (PTI) Stepping up its campaign on the alleged question paper leak of a recruitment test conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), the BJP on Saturday demanded the resignation of State IT Minister K T Rama Rao and probe by a sitting judge into the issue.

Rama Rao, however, dismissed the resignation demand, saying the TSPSC is an autonomous institution.

Also Read | Security Breach During PM Modi’s Roadshow in Karnataka’s #Davanagere District as a Youth … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Addressing a 'Maha Dharna' organised here by his party against the paper leak issue and seeking jobs for unemployed youth, State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked as to why Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has not responded so far on the paper leak issue that concerns about 30 lakh youth in the State.

Demanding investigation by a sitting judge into the issue, he said why the BRS government is not ready for it.

Also Read | Railways Land-For-Jobs ‘Scam’ Case: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav Questioned by CBI for 8 Hours, ED Quizzes Sister Misa Bharti.

Observing that many unemployed poor youth who prepared for the exams, he said the government should give financial assistance of Rs one lakh per job aspirant to those who appeared for the TSPSC test.

Expressing confidence that the BJP would come to power in the State, Kumar said his party, after coming to power, would release a 'job calender' every year to fill the vacancies in government.

The Narendra Modi government which has taken up recruitment on a large scale is conducting 'Rozgar melas'. There are no irregularities in the recruitment drive conducted by the Centre, he said.

Asserting that his party would intensify its agitation, he demanded the resignation of Rama Rao.

BJP would organise 'nirudyoga march' (march in support of the unemployed) from April 2 to 6 in the headquarters of 10 districts across the State as they existed prior to districts' re-organisation in Telangana, Kumar said.

Referring to Chandrasekhar Rao describing the day Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha as a 'black day', he alleged that Rao has not responded on paper leak but chose to speak on Gandhi for the sake of politics.

In an earlier address in the 'Maha Dharna', the State BJP president attacked the BRS government over the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged paper leak issuing notices to him and other opposition leaders instead of taking action as per law against those guilty.

On Thursday, State Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy appeared before the SIT after being summoned to give evidence over his allegations in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao, dismissed the demand for resignation, saying the TSPSC is an autonomous institution which functions on its own.

Rama Rao, who addressed a BRS public meeting here Saturday evening, claimed that Modi had promised to give two crore jobs every year which amounts to 18 crore jobs by now.

The BJP leaders who held a dharna in Hyderabad should state whether at least 18 lakh jobs have been given by the NDA government at the Centre, he said.

Referring to the 'nirudyoga march' proposed by the BJP, Rama Rao said the march should be "conducted in front of the residence of Narendra Modi in Delhi".

He also attacked the BJP over its alleged failures in implementing its promises including 'doubling farmers' income by 2022' and bringing back black money.

He asked whether the same number of job appointments made in Telangana during the last eight and half years have been made anywhere in India.

Acknowledging the problem of paper leak, he said the concerned tests have been cancelled and that there is no question of sparing of those who were responsible for it.

Observing that the BRS government has set up coaching centres and others for the benefit of job aspirants, he said the government would continue its sincere efforts to provide jobs to youth both in government and private sectors.

The IT Minister also highlighted the various welfare schemes being implemented by the BRS government, including social security pensions, 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers and life insurance to ryots.

Several people, including some employees of TSPSC have been arrested over their alleged involvement in the data breach -- for stealing and leaking question papers of TSPSC's Assistant Engineer (Civil) examination, among other exams.

The TSPSC on March 15 cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations that the question paper had been leaked.

Amid protests by opposition parties and students' groups over the alleged question paper leak, the Commission had cancelled the Group-I preliminary exam and two other tests as well.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)