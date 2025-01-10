Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 10 (PTI) The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Friday organised a special darshan for the devotees injured in the recent stampede.

As promised by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, TTD, arranged the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam on Mukkoti Ekadasi, an auspicious occasion believed to guarantee entry to heaven.

Also Read | Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Urges Indian Diaspora To Contribute Towards Viksit Bharat 2047 Mission (See Pics and Video).

"As per the instructions of the CM, N Chandrababu Naidu, the TTD authorities made special darshan arrangements on Friday for the injured in the Tirupati stampede incident," said a TTD release.

Later, the district administration arranged special vehicles to transport the devotees back to their hometowns.

Also Read | What Is a Rental Scam? Here's How Fraudsters in Bengaluru Target Renters With Fake Property Deals.

Tirupati district collector S Venkateswar said 32 injured devotees had been discharged from the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS).

He added that five more devotees, who are stable, could be discharged later in the day.

Meanwhile, the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam, held on the auspicious occasion of Mukkoti Ekadasi, was observed with great religious fervour by all devotees.

"The Dwara Darshanam began early in the day after the abhishekam. The officials started the darshan half an hour earlier, much to the satisfaction of the devotees. The entire Tirumala echoed with the divine chants of 'Govinda... Govinda,' and the religious ecstasy of the devotees was palpable throughout," said the release.

According to the temple body, priority was given to common devotees by reducing VIP visits.

A TTD official noted that up to 4,000 devotees had darshan per hour on Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)