Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): In a decisive move to safeguard the sanctity and intellectual property of the sacred Tirupati Laddu, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has initiated legal action against multiple unauthorized entities found selling or promoting products under the "Tirupati Laddu" name in violation of its registered Geographical Indication (GI), TDP said in a press release.

Legal notices were served through Sahadeva Law Chambers to several online platforms and vendors, including PushMyCart (Mahita LLC) and Transact Foods Limited, for unauthorised commercial exploitation of the Tirupati Laddu name and falsely associating their offerings with the temple.

The legal notices highlighted that Tirupati Laddu is a protected GI under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999. The preparation of the laddu is done exclusively within the Tirumala temple under the supervision of TTD, following a time-honoured and sanctified process.

Unauthorised use and sale of the name not only infringes legal rights but also undermines the spiritual sanctity of the offering.

In response, PushMyCart acknowledged receipt of the legal notice and, showing goodwill, suspended the infringing product listings pending legal review. Several other vendors have also taken down their listings following TTD's proactive outreach.

TTD EO stated, "The Tirupati Laddu is not just a product, but a sacred prasadam with deep spiritual and cultural value. We are committed to taking all necessary legal steps to prevent its misuse and to protect the trust of crores of devotees worldwide."

This is among the first instances in India where a temple offering protected under the GI law has been defended through formal legal channels on international platforms. TTD continues to monitor and act against any such violations to preserve the authenticity and sanctity of temple traditions.

Earlier in February 2025, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested four individuals and sent them to judicial remand in connection with the adulteration of ghee used in the Tirumala Srivari Laddu, the agency reported finding "severe lapses" in the e-tendering process of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The CBI, acting on orders from the Supreme Court, had formed an SIT to investigate the matter. The remand report confirmed adulteration in the ghee supplied, and according to the investigating agency, AR Dairy, Vaishnavi Dairy, and Bhole Baba Dairy were involved in the case. (ANI)

