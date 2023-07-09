New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) A 30-year-old male tuition teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl at his house in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when the minor girl went for tuition at his place, they added.

Finding the girl alone, he allegedly sexually assaulted the girl. After returning home, the girl narrated the incident to her parents who then informed the police around 7 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said.

The minor was sent for counselling and a medical examination, Guguloth said.

The girl had been taking tuition classes from the accused for the last 15 days with other students who were not there at the time of the incident, the police said.

Based on the complaint, the tuition teacher was booked under Section 354 (b) (assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the DCP said.

The accused has been arrested and further probe is underway, she added.

