The Delhi police on Sunday arrested a 30-year-old tuition teacher for allegedly molesting a minor student. Officials of the Delhi police said that the accused identified as Basant reportedly allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl. A case has been registered against the teacher under section 354 (b) IPC and 8 POCSO Act. Delhi Shocker: Minor Brother-Sister Duo Allegedly Molested by 66-Year-Old Man in Vijay Vihar, Accused Arrested.

Delhi | 30-year-old tuition teacher identified as Basant arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl. Case registered under section 354 (b) IPC & 8 POCSO: Police — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

