Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): Sheezan Khan, the prime accused in the Tunisha Sharma death case, was granted bail on Rs 1 lakh surety bond by Vasai court near Mumbai on Saturday.

The court also asked Sheezan to submit his passport.

Sheezan was arrested last year in December and has been in judicial custody ever since.

He was reportedly the former boyfriend and co-star of 21-year-old Tunisha.

Last month, the Waliv Police filed a 524-page chargesheet in the Vasai Court in Maharashtra against accused Sheezan Khan in connection with the actor's death case.

Moreover, Sheezan's family had earlier claimed that he had been falsely being implicated in the case by the late actor's mother. They further claimed that Tunisha was like a "family" to them.

Sheezan Khan was reportedly dating Tunisha Sharma, who was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set on December 24, a fortnight after the two reportedly broke up their few-months-long relationship.

Within hours of the actress' demise, Sheezan Khan, who worked with the 20-year-old actor in 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul', was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

Actor Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma had levelled allegations against Sheezan stating that he used to beat Tunisha and was forcing her to adopt Islamic practices.

However, addressing a press conference, Sheezan's sister and co-actor Falaq Naaz, accused Tunisha's mother of "neglecting" her and said that the deceased actor's depression was due to her childhood trauma.

"Tunisha's mother accepted that she has been neglecting Tunisha and didn't take care of her. Tunisha's depression was due to her childhood trauma," said Falaq Naaz.

Falaq Naaz also denied that Sheezan had any other girlfriend than Tunisha and called it a false narrative being spread.

"Sheezan didn't have any other girlfriend. That girl was called to record her statement. There's no secret girlfriend," said Falaq Naaz. (ANI)

