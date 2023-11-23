Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], November 23 (ANI): Director General of the National Disaster Response Force, Atul Karwal Thursday said that the multi-agency rescue operations to provide a safe passage to 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakashi will be completed by the end of the day.

DG NDRF, who reached the Silkyara Tunnel collapse site on Thursday, said while speaking to ANI," "The auger machine has started operating again. We are estimating to send 2-3 pipes of 6 metres inside. Hopefully, by the end of the day, if we do not encounter any obstacles, the rescue operation will be completed..."

The workers are trapped in a 2 km-built portion, which is complete including concrete work that provides safety to the workers. According to rescue teams, the operation involved drilling through the debris to push wide pipes for the trapped workers to walk out through. The auger machine, which drills through about 3 metres of debris in an hour, had earlier hit a metal obstruction.

"Our teams are ready, and I hope we will be able to rescue the workers soon" DG Atul Karwal said earier in the day.

"NDRF is ready for all the consequences that we may have to face. Special equipment is also ready so that we can take the trapped workers out as early as possible. Our teams are ready, and I hope we will be able to rescue the workers soon," NDRF DG Atul Karwal told ANI on Thursday.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela said on Thursday morning that rescuers have drilled and considerably breached through the debris of the collapsed portion of the Sikyara tunnel to reach closer to the trapped workers.

Speaking to ANI today, Uttarkashi District Magistrate said that only a little more work is left for the completion of the rescue operation, which has been ongoing for the past 12 days.

Rescuers, using an US auger machine, resumed drilling on Tuesday and by late night on Wednesday, drilled through 45 metres out of the 60-metre stretch of debris that blocked the Sikyara side of the under construction tunnel stretching from Silkyara to Barkot.

According to the state government official, the rescue operation is at the final stage as the trapped workers are likely to be pulled out today.

On November 12 a portion of the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot collapsed and debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel trapped 41 labourers inside. (ANI)

