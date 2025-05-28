Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 28 (ANI): The Chennai Police Commissioner has ordered a probe into allegations of assault on Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionaries during fire relief efforts in Vayasarpadi. The allegations were made by TVK Chief Vijay, who claimed that police assaulted TVK functionaries for helping people affected by the fire.

A fire broke out in Vayasarpadi on May 26 night, damaging at least 15 huts. TVK functionaries were volunteering for the rescue operation and distributing clothes, blankets, and other basic needs to people in the camp. However, according to TVK Chief Vijay, police stopped the TVK functionary and allegedly assaulted two women functionaries, Sangavathi and Tamilselvi.

Also Read | SpaceX Starship Rocket Crashes Into Indian Ocean After Spinning Out of Control on 9th Test Flight, Elon Musk Reacts.

Sangavathi, a TVK District Executive Committee Member, was allegedly kicked in the stomach by police when she questioned their actions. Tamilselvi, another member clothes allegedly pulled, and she was pushed by police. Both women are currently undergoing treatment at Stanley Hospital.

Despite the Chennai Police denying the allegations, the Police Commissioner has appointed a Deputy Commissioner (Crime against Children and Women) to investigate the incident. The probe aims to determine the facts surrounding the alleged assault and the circumstances leading up to it.

Also Read | Ananya Panday Loves Her White Outfits, Proof in Pics!.

Meanwhile, according to TVK Chief Vijay in X, "TVK functionaries were volunteering the rescue operation and as a humanitarian base, TVK cadres distributed clothes, blankets and other basic needs to people in the Camp."

"What is the real intention behind the police's actions when all we're doing is helping the affected people?" said TVK Chief Vijay. "What better proof is there that in Tamil Nadu, it's not a people's government, but a fascist government that truly exists?".

"Following the news circulating on social media that some organization executives were attacked by the police after the fire incident in the Sathyamoorthy Nagar slum area of Vyasarpadi and based on the complaints filed by the alleged victims, the Joint Commissioner of Chennai Metropolitan North Zone has stated that it is not known that the executives of the said organization were attacked as reported in the news. Furthermore, during the investigation, it has been revealed that some people are spreading untrue opinions to gain recognition in their respective parties. Although the police are the Metropolitan Police. The Chennai Commissioner has appointed a Deputy Commissioner (Crime Against Children and Women) to conduct a detailed investigation in this regard," shared the Greater Chennai police on their Twitter (ANI),

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)