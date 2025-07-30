Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 30 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Wednesday launched 'Now TVK '- an exclusive application for party membership drive as the party prepare to contest the state assembly election for the first time in 2026.

Addressing the launch of the application, the actor turned politician, Vijay, said, "2026 elections would be similar to two big elections that are 1967 & 1977 in Tamil Nadu Politics," noting that in both elections, "newcomers have won, opposing the power and influence who have been winning elections continuously."

Quoting DMK founder C.N. Annadurai, he advised party workers to, "go to people, live with them, learn from them and plan along with people.

"If we do this, that would be enough. In the concept of 'Tamil Nadu in Victory Rally' by going to each town, street and house, we can definitely win by uniting all families as our party members," he added.

In 1967, Annadurai contested the Madras state election after founding DMK that year and was elected as the CM. Similarly, in 1977, MG Ramachandran contested the election after forming AIADMK- a breakaway section of DMK. However, unlike Vijay, both leaders had years of experience in politics. Vijay only launched himself in the state politics in 2004.

Vijay further listed the upcoming events of the party, "After this, we have Madhurai Conference, Meetup with people and Campaign journey. We are going to travel continuously with people. People are on our side. What do we need more of? Good things will happen. Victory is for sure."

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Election will be held in 2026. AIADMK and BJP have already joined hands to face Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK. (ANI)

