Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): The Twitter account of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was restored after it was hacked on Saturday.

UP CMO (@CMOfficeUP) Twitter account has four million followers at present.

The breach came to light when unknown hackers used the UP CMO Twitter handle to publish a post based on a tutorial called "How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter". In addition, a cartoonist picture was used as a profile picture on the UP CMO account.

The unidentified hackers also posted a thread of some random tweets on the UP CMO account. (ANI)

