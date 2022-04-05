Shimla, Apr 5 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested two African nationals on the charge of smuggling drugs to the hill state, a police official said

To break the drugs supply chain, police arrested two Africans from Delhi, he said.

An FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at police station Rampur in this connection, the official said.

A total of 7.15 gram of heroin and 1.14 gram crystalline substance (MDMA) was seized from the possession of the accused, he said.

Further investigation is in progress, the official said.

