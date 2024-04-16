Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): During police checking on April 15, the service road near Chuharpur underpass in Greater Noida witnessed an encounter between the Beta-2 police team and robbers. Two miscreants, Guddu, a resident of Nangla Pankhian village in Shahjahanpur, and Babu, a resident of Jabar Park in Delhi, have been arrested.

The police also recovered a bag full of stolen jewellery, two illegal pistols with four live and one spent cartridge of 0.315 bore, as well as items like auto, screwdrivers, pliers, etc. used in the incident from the possession of the miscreants.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Investment Fraud: Two Arrested for Duping Several Investors in Odisha and Maharashtra.

According to the police, the miscreants had fired on the police team with the intention of killing. The team retaliated and the miscreant Guddu got injured. The injured criminal has been sent to the hospital for treatment. Two other accused have fled from the spot taking advantage of the darkness and a search is underway.

Ashok Kumar, ADCP of Greater Noida, said, "Beta-2 police station has achieved great success... During the checking, the police team saw a suspicious tempo coming and tried to stop it but it didn't stop and they ran towards IFS colony... The people left the tempo and ran towards the forest and fired on the police team. The police team retaliated by firing on them. In this, one of the accused named Guddu suffered a bullet injury in his leg... The team caught another accused named Babu... A combing operation is underway to catch the other two accused."

Also Read | WFH Scam in Kolkata: Female HR Professional Duped of Rs 1.5 Lakh in Work From Home Fraud, Probe Launched.

Both the arrested robbers are vicious criminals who keep illegal weapons like pistols and commit the crime by breaking the lock, latch, gate, etc. of the house at night.

Accused Guddu, along with his arrested co-accused Babu and other associates, had committed the theft incident on March 8 in the villa of the IFS Society, a closed house under the Police Station Beta-2 area. Legal action is being taken against the accused.

Guddu is an active member of the Pankhiya gang and was formerly jailed in 2022 in the police station of Beta-2 area in a case of robbery with a Navy officer. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)