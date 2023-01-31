Gurugram, Jan 31 (PTI) Two men were allegedly arrested by a team of a cybercrime police station for duping another man of Rs 40,000 on the pretext of getting him employed in a private company, an official said on Tuesday.

The main accused was identified as Nitish (22), a native of Bihar.

The investigating officer, Sub Inspector Amit Kumar said they used to call people in search of jobs from Bihar and after winning their trust tricked them into sending their bank account details to them.

The accused had taken the bank account details of victim Sachin on the pretext of sending him money by a job seeker.

He was duping people in a similar way for the last six months, police said.

Nitish was produced in a city court today and police have taken him on two days remand. A mobile with a SIM card he used in carrying out the fraud was also recovered from his possession, said police.

"We are questioning both the accused and hope many other cases will be solved," said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime.

