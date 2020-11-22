Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 22 (ANI): Acting on a tip-off, Haryana Police on Saturday busted a fake pathology lab, which used to forge COVID-19 test reports, and arrested two persons, in Sainikhera village at Sector 30 of Gurugram.

The accused have been identified as Anirban Roy, who hails from Kolkata, and Parimal Roy of Murshidabad. The duo was residing in a rented accommodation in the village.

Drug Controller Officer Amandeep Chauhan said the Chief Minister's Flying Squad received a complaint that fake coronavirus test reports are being generated in Gurugram and people are using it for travelling abroad.

"On specific inputs, we zeroed in on Medikartz Pathology Lab and Medical Tourism and sent a false customer who asked for a coronavirus positive report. They gave it. We got to know that the lab has tied up with one DYNEX Diagnostics. A team of CM's Flying Squad then raided the spot late Saturday night and arrested the two people," Chauhan said.

He added they had been doing this forgery for the past two months and used to charge Rs 1,400 to 3,000 per test. "A few people have even travelled to the US after taking fake negative certificates from here. Some people got positive reports to get leave," he added. (ANI)

