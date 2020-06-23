New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) A 29-year-old man and his friend were arrested for allegedly opening fire and injuring a person after a quarrel broke out between them over not paying rent in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident, which took place on Sunday, was a result of an ongoing dispute between Faizan Ali, who is a landlord, and his tenant Mohsin over non-payment of rent, they said.

The landlord's son, Shadiyab Ali (29), and his associate, Saif (20), were arrested on Monday from their residence, while other accused are absconding, they said.

Police said the incident took place at a house in Nai Basti, Abul Fazal Enclave in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area.

Mohsin had been staying on rent at their flat for about two years and since last three-four months, he had not been paying the rent, police said, adding that the exact amount of pending rent was not known.

According to police, around 8 pm on Sunday, Faizan's two daughters went to meet Mohsin at the rented flat and told him to either clear the rent or vacate the room. On this, Mohsin called his four friends and a brother.

In the meantime, the landlord's two sons Shadiyab Ali and Faizyab Ali along with their friend Saif also reached there.

"During a heated argument, a scuffle broke out between the two parties, during which, Faiziyab Ali, who had a country-made pistol, opened fire at one Mussamin, who is an associate of the tenant," R P Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), said.

He was taken to Holy Family Hospital for treatment, he said.

An FIR was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several people in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 27 of the Arms Act, Meena added.

While accused Shadiyab Ali is a graduate in Hotel Management, his associate Saif is a first year student of pharmacy, police said, adding that both of them have no previous involvements.

