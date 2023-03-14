Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 14 (ANI): The two men have been arrested after a video went viral on social media in which a man tried to re-create a scene from a movie by throwing currency notes from a running car in Haryana's Gurugram, said Assistant Commissioner of Police, DLF Gurugram.

The arrested accused have been identifed as Jorawar Singh Kalsi and Gurpreet Singh, said ASP Vikas Kaushik.

Also Read | National Level Workshop Held to Review of National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme on … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

The police have verified the viral video. They filed a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to police, the two men uploaded the video on their Instagram page.

Also Read | Delhi: Man Beaten by MCD Councillor Nikhil Chaprana for Streaming Video About Sick Cow.

"The police came to know about an incident through a video on social media where two men tried to re-create a scene from a movie by throwing currency notes from a car on Golf Course road," the ACP said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)