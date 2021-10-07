Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) Two people were arrested Thursday and Union minister Ajay Mishra's son asked to appear before police in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people were killed.

Ashish Mishra, the minister's son who was booked for murder, has been asked to present himself before police at 10 am on Friday, a notice said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Elderly Man Robbed of Over Rs 20,000 in Greater Noida.

Police identified the two arrested men as Luvkush of Banbirpur village and Ashish Pandey of Nighasan tehsil.

They were earlier being questioned by police.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination Update: Science Relating to Booster Doses of Coronavirus Vaccines Still Evolving, Says Government.

Four of the eight people who died on Sunday were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)