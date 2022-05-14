Siliguri (WB), May 14 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in Siliguri in northern West Bengal with 48 kg ganja and a huge amount of cash, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, Siliguri Metropolitan Police raided Sukanta Pally in Matigara and nabbed two persons on Friday.

Among those arrested was a woman, a police officer said.

Total 48 kg ganja and Rs 34.40 lakh in cash were found with them, he said.

A case has been filed and an investigation is underway to nab the other members of the racket, he added.

