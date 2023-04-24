Bhubaneswar, Apr 24 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with a leopard skin in Odisha's Kandhamal district, police said Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force of Odisha Police raided Khajuripada on Sunday evening and arrested the two accused, they said.

A leopard skin and other incriminating materials were found with them.

Police said they were planning to sell the skin at Rs 5 lakh

It will be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun for biological examination, they said, adding that an investigation was underway.

