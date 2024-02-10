Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Two auto-rickshaw drivers were injured during demolition work of some portion of the G+3 vacated building in Mumbai's Borivali on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the afternoon around 2:30 pm at Nancy colony, Mahindra building, near Ganesh temple in Borivali.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Says 'You Were Ever-Smiling and Your Smile Never Faded' (Watch Video).

The incident was reported by BMC's MFB. During the demolition work, some portion of the above-mentioned building collapsed. Consequently, debris fell on the two auto-rickshaw drivers who were plying on the road.

Both the injured were later admitted to a Shrikrishna Hospital fortreatment.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Resolution Will Give Constitutional Powers to Coming Generations To Take Pride in Heritage, Says PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

The two auto-rickshaw drivers were identified as 45-year-old Ravikumar Lakhankumar Rana who sustained multiple injuries on the head, chin, and, right head, and, 34-year-old Suman Shukla who got back and knee injuries in the accident.

More details on the accident are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)