Gariaband, Mar 27 (PTI) Two boys drowned while bathing in a village pond in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district on Wednesday, the police said.

Tushar Yadav (8) and Khilendra Yadav (13) and their three other friends, all residents of Dhawalpur village, entered the water body in the afternoon for a bath, an official here said.

“Tushar and Khilendra apparently ventured deeper into the water and drowned,” he said.

After being informed by other children, locals launched a search for the two minors and informed the police.

The bodies of the two boys were later fished out of the pond, he said.

A case has been registered in connection with the deaths and investigations are underway, he added.

