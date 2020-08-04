New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Two brothers drowned while taking a bath in Yamuna river here on Monday morning, police said.

The deceased, Ajay (23) and Karan (19), residents of Delhi's Gandhi Nagar, had gone to meet their friend Rakesh in Kotwali. After some time, the three of them went to the river to take a bath, they said.

Karan and his friend Rakesh started drowning while bathing. After they screamed for help, one Suresh threw a rope in the river to help them, they said.

"Rakesh caught hold of the rope and was pulled out of the river. Karan couldn't catch the rope and was struggling to swim when his brother Ajay jumped into the river and tried to rescue him. However, both the men drowned," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj.

They were rescued after an hour-long operation by divers and locals, she said.

They were rushed to nearby hospitals but Karan was declared dead on arrival and Ajay died during treatment, she added.

The matter will be probed on the basis of the post-mortem report and further action will be taken, the police said.

The two brothers were into wrestling and often practised with their elder brothers and friends. While Karan worked at a salon, Ajay worked as a salesman at a store in Gandhi Nagar where they lived with their parents, they said. PTI AMP

