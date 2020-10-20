Jammu, Oct 20 (PTI) Two block veterinary officers (BVOs) were among nine people booked by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for alleged embezzlement of the subsidy component for establishing 46 sheep units by manipulating the records of the district sheep husbandry officer (DSHO) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, its officials said on Tuesday.

The ACB registered a case against Naresh Kumar Dutta, former block veterinary officer (BVO) of Mendhar; B C Sharma, then BVO; Junaid Hussain, Mohd Zabir Hussain, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sajaad Ahmed (all employees of the sheep husbandry department), Mohd Sadiq, Mafooz Ahmed, Liaqat Hayat, Mohd Saleem, Mohd Bashir (driver) and others, they said.

During the verification conducted by ACB into the complaint lodged by Dr K H Shah, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Mendhar alleging therein of not establishing even a single sheep unit under the Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) scheme against 46 sanctioned units during 2011-2012 amounting to Rs 4,79,136, they added.

Former BVO Dutta, by abusing his official position and in a well-knit conspiracy with Junaid Hussain, Mohd Zabir Hussain, Mansoor Ali Khan and Sajaad Ahmed and Mohd. Sadiq misappropriated and embezzled the subsidy component to the tune of Rs 2.50 lakh for or establishing 26 sheep units by manipulating the record, contrary to rules in 2012-13, they said.

Similarly, the remaining amount of Rs 2,19,136 as subsidy component including insurance part for establishing 20 sheep units was misappropriated and embezzled by BVO B C Sharma, by abusing his official position and in connivance with Mafooz Ahmed, Liaqat Hayat, Mohd Saleem and Mohd Bashir (driver) in 2013-14, they said.

As such, the total amount of Rs 4,69,136 has been misappropriated by the above mentioned public servants and others for the year 2012-13 and 2013-14 which ultimately resulted into a loss to the state exchequer.

On the prima facie establishment of the allegations, a formal case has been registered against the above named persons and investigation taken up, they said. Further investigation of the case is going on.

