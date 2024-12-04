New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) One person was charred to death in his car after it caught fire following a collision with an SUV in southwest Delhi's Dwarka in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

The SUV also caught fire but its occupants managed to get out in time, they said.

A call regarding the fire was received at 12.20 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

"By the time fire tenders reached the spot, both the vehicles were engulfed in flames," the official said.

A police officer said a police team reached the Yashubhoomi flyover and found that a Maruti Suzuki Eeco and a Hyundai Creta had met with an accident.

"It is suspected that the two vehicles collided head-on with each other," the officer said.

"The occupants of Creta got out in time but the person inside Eeco was trapped and his charred body was recovered from the car after the fire was doused," the officer said.

A crime team inspected the spot and the body was taken to a mortuary. The identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained, police said.

