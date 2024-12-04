Mumbai, December 4: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) under the Union ministry of education (MoE) will be conducting the PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024 today, December 4. The PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan (2024) is a nationwide sample-based educational survey that will be conducted in schools across the country. The educational survey ia being conducted with an aim to provide feedback on the effectiveness of the school education system. A nation-wide school education survey, the ARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024 will only show show district, state- and national-level reports on the competencies of school students nationwide.

Why Is PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan Conducted?

Did you know the PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024 was formerly known as the National Achievement Survey (NAS). It was carried out every three years. Notably, the last The last National Achievement Survey was held from 2017-2021. In simple terms, the PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024 can be understood to be the largest educational survey conducted across the country. According to NCERT, PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan is being conducted to "provide structured feedback on student learning levels at District, State, and national levels".

How Many Schools and Students Will Take Part in PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan?

On its official website, NCERT, the national assessment body, stated that the inputs of the PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan or NAS will be used for to plan policy and design interventions to improve quality and ensure equity in learning. The full form of PARAKH means Performance, Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development. So when will PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024 be conducted. This year, the nationwide educational survey will be held today, December 4, across the country. Today's survey will be conducted in Grades 3, 6 and 9.

24×7 War Room Prepared for PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024

The educational survey is in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. Professor Indrani Bhaduri, head and CEO of PARAKH, said that a total of 75,565 schools and 22,94,377 students will participate in the PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024 across 782 districts nationwide. She also said that a 24×7 war room has been set up at the NCERT headquarters in Delhi to track the progress of the survey. The war room will also help to solve queries from the field across the 782 districts. The 24x7 war room which went live on November 27, will remain operational till Thursday, December 5.

How Is PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan Different from NAS?

The PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan, which was formerly known as National Achievement Survey (NAS), will assess the baseline competencies as compared to the learning outcomes that were graded in NAS. Another differentiator between PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan and NAS is that today's survey is stage-specific while NAS was grade-specific. Today's educational survey will be conducted at the end of every crucial stage of learning. The PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan is being administered to students of Classes 3 who are at the end of the foundational stage, Classes 6 students who are at the end of the preparatory stage and Classes 9 students who are at the end of the middle stage.

Why Is the PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024 Important?

Today's educational survey which will be conducted 75,565 schools, holds a significant value for policymakers and stakeholders. Professor Indrani Bhaduri said that PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024 will provide a critical foundation for shaping and advancing the country's school education system. The national level assessment will equip decision-makers with data-driven evidence to evaluate current educational policies and refine the existing strategies.

