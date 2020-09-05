Mumbai, Sep 5 (PTI) Two separate complaints have been filed with the police here against actor Kangana Ranaut over her remark where she compared Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

While one of the complaints was submitted by Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, a lawyer, at Andheri police station on Friday, another was submitted at Azad Maidan police station by a city Congress functionary.

Also Read | COVID-19 Tally: India Crosses Brazil, Becomes Country With 2nd Highest Caseload, Shows Worldometers Tracker.

Both applications sought registration of an FIR against the actor for `defaming' the Mumbai police and `spreading enmity between two groups' under the relevant IPC sections.

However, no FIR has been registered yet as police officials said they were examining the applications.

Also Read | Indian Railways Suffer Loss of Over Rs 100 Crore Due to 3-Day Agitation by Tana Bhagats in Jhakhand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)