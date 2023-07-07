Faridabad, Jul 7 (PTI) Two criminals absconding for nearly 13 years with cases of extortion and robbery against them were arrested in Sector 3, Ballabgarh here, officials said on Friday.

Police said the criminals who carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on their heads were nabbed late night on Thursday. They were produced in a city court and were sent to four days of police remand, officials said.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Jharkhand Mahadev Temple Won't Allow Entry to Visitors Wearing Ripped Jeans, Mini-Skirts.

The arrested accused have been identified as Himanshu alias Jangli and Manoj alias Billa.

According to police, 15 cases of extortion, robbery, snatching and keeping illegal weapons, etc. have been registered against the accused in Faridabad. In six cases, they have been declared proclaimed offenders by the court but both of them were on the run.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Raj Thackeray Urges CM Eknath Shinde To Stop Recovery of Nashik Farmers' Loans (Watch Video).

"They used to break people's hands and feet and grab their property. Due to their fear, people were selling their houses at cheap rates and leaving," ACP (Crime) Aman Yadav said.

"The accused had made their hideouts at many places in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh where they were hiding. But finally our crime branch team arrested them. We are questioning the accused and we expect to solve many other cases during the interrogation," Yadav said.

Both men are residents of Nathu Colony in Ballabgarh, police said. They added that one of their close aides Devendra alias Lala, who is also accused of forcefully grabbing property, is still absconding.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)