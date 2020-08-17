Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 17 (ANI): Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel died after terrorists opened fire on a joint naka party of CRPF and Police at Kreeri area of Baramulla district on Monday.

"The two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers who were injured in the Baramulla attack today have succumbed to injuries," said Vijay Kumar, Inspector-General, Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Along with the two CRPF personnel, one Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police also died in the firing on a joint naka party of CRPF and police at the Kreeri area.

The area has been cordoned off and a search underway to nab terrorists.

More details is awaited in the matter. (ANI)

