Bhopal, Aug 24 (PTI) A two-day mega COVID-19 vaccination campaign with special focus on covering those whose second dose is due will be launched in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, an official said.

On the first day of the campaign, first and second doses will be administered, while on Thursday, only those whose second jab is due will be covered, he informed.

State medical education minister Vishwas Sarang inspected the Jain Temple premises in Jawahar Chowk area from where Chouhan will officially launch the campaign.

Till Monday night, a total of 4,01,89,417 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, the official added.

