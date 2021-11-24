Leh (Ladakh) [India], November 24 (ANI): The two-day monastic festival popularly known as 'Thiksey Gustor' concluded in Leh district of Ladakh on Tuesday.

The festival started with a grand religious ceremony attended by monks of the monastery and hundreds of devotees.

The main attraction of the festival were monks attired in traditional outfits performing colourful mask dances on rhythmic beats of religious musical instruments demonstrating the victory of good over evil.

Head Lama of Thiksey Monastery Thiksay Khenpo Nawang Chamba Stanzin Rinpochey said that the annual monastery festival is an occasion where monks in their best costumes perform ritual dances and it's a great opportunity to offer prayers and devotees should attend the festival with devotion to earn meritorious life.

"During the festival, the 'protective deities' faces which otherwise remained covered whole year are opened for the public," Head Lama of Thiksey Monastery said.

Another monk taking part in the festival said that it is not a festival, but a practice going on since the times of Buddha.

"We prayed that Covid-19 pandemic gets over soon," he added.

People who had to come to witness the festival were extremely happy with their experiences.

A visitor named Panakala said, "I have come from Andhra. We came to see this festival. The festival is nice, so is the temple and the culture. People here are really good too."

"It is the first time I have come here. The place is really nice, the environment and people are good. The festival and traditions were great," added another visitor named Vineel. (ANI)

