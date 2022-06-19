Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 19 (ANI): Two people were killed after heavy rains lashed the north and east zones of Bengaluru, the police said on Sunday.

"A civil engineer from Shimoga who was working in a private company was living in Gayatri layout died while he tried to save his bike which was floating in the rainwater at rajakaluve," informed Police.

Another 62-year-old lady Muniyamma died at garudacharpalya after a compound wall collapsed on her after heavy rain, added Police.

Heavy rain has caused water logging in KR Puram, Kaveri layout, Gayatri layout, Sai layout, horamav, and Guru layout.

Dr KV Trilok Chandra, zonal officer, KR Puram zone BBMP said, "More than 400 houses waterlogged in North and East zones of Bengaluru and more than 30 houses were waterlogged in Yelahanka zone after water flows out of Singapura lake." (ANI)

