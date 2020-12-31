Muzaffarnagar, Dec 31 (PTI) Two more people from the district succumbed to coronavirus as 18 fresh cases were detected, taking the number of infections in the district to 8,043, according to an official.

The dead included a 35-year-old woman, who died at a Meerut medical college. She was admitted there on December 27.

The other victim was an 87-year-old man, who died at a medical college in the district.

Meanwhile, 18 more people were found infected with the virus, taking the total number of active patients to 320 in the district, DM Selva Kumari J said.

The DM said so far 7,620 people have recovered from the disease in the district.PTI CORR

