Hyderabad, Jan 9 (PTI) Telangana registered 298 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the total caseload to 2.89 lakh, while the toll surged to 1,563 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 61, followed by Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts with 28 and 25 respectively, a state government bulletin said on Saturday providing details as of 8 PM on January 8.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 2,83,048, while 4,822 were under treatment.

The bulletin said 31,187 samples were tested on January 8.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 72.15 lakh.

The samples tested per million population was 1,93,868, it said.

The recovery rate in the state was 97.79 per cent, while it was 96.4 per cent in the country, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level, it said. PTI

