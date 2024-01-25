Sultanpur (UP), Jan 25 (PTI) Two men were detained here on Thursday for allegedly posting obligatory comments against the Hindu community on social media, police said.

The action was taken on the complaint of an office-bearer of a local right wing organisation, they added.

According to the complaint lodged in the matter, the accused posted a picture of Babri mosque with a threatening slogan on a social media platform on January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram temple.

The complainant claimed the post was aimed at inciting hatred towards Hindus, the police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Kudwar police station Gauri Shankar Pal said, "We have detained two men who uploaded the post. The accused are being questioned and further action will be taken against them accordingly."

The SHO declined to reveal the names of the accused.

