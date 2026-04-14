Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): At least two people have died due to an alleged drug overdose at a music event held on April 11 at the Nesco Centre in Goregaon, Mumbai, police officials informed on Tuesday.

It remains unclear what kind of substance the deceased had consumed and who supplied it to them, according to officials.

Also Read | Anand Rathi Wealth Controversy: Employee Alleges S*xual Harassment, FIR Filed Against Senior Officials in Pune.

Police have said that a case has been registered at the Vanrai Police Station in Mumbai, and further investigation is underway. So far, five people have been arrested in connection with the case, including one individual associated with the event.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | UP Minimum Wage Hike: Yogi Adityanath Govt Raises Wages by 21% in Noida, Ghaziabad After Violent Worker Protests.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)