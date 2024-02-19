India News | Two Drivers Killed in Collision Between Trucks

Nagpur, Feb 19 (PTI) A collision between two trucks left two drivers dead in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred on the national highway No 7 near Ghotitok village, around 60 km from Nagpur city.

"A speeding tipper truck collided head-on with another truck, killing drivers Rupesh Dhurve (22) and Raju Kuthe (40) of both vehicles," he added.

Police have registered a case under sections 279 (Rash driving) and 304-A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

