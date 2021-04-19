Jammu, Apr 19 (PTI) Taking a serious note of laxity in electric supply during Ramzan fasting hours in Srinagar district, the government on Monday ordered removal of two engineers from their posts and ordered a probe.

The government ordered attachment of Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Bemina and Assistant Engineer (AE) Zakoora in the office of Managing Director, KPDCL with immediate effect, an official spokesman said.

The officers of the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) will be attached till the time a detailed enquiry is conducted into the issue, he said.

It may be recalled that a number of public grievances about disruptions in power supply during Iftar and Sehri times had been received from these areas.

The Managing Director, KPDCL and Chief Engineer, Distribution, Kashmir have also been directed to personally monitor the supply of electricity and ensure no disruptions.

