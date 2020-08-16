Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Two flights of different airlines were diverted due to bad weather in Kalaburagi on Sunday, said Gnaneswara Rao, Director, Kalaburagi Airport.

Alliance Air and Star Air flights arrived at Kalaburagi, but could not land at Kalaburagi airport due to bad weather conditions.

"Today both the scheduled airlines were diverted due to bad weather condition at Kalaburagi Airport. First flight was of Alliance Air which reached Kalaburagi airport and waited for 40 minutes thinking that the weather may improve but later it was diverted to Hyderabad. Another airline was Star Air which was supposed to land at 9.45 am but due to bad weather condition, it could not land and was diverted to Bengaluru airport," Rao told ANI.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Saturday predicted that scattered to widespread falls are likely over Uttara Kannada, Udupi and light to moderate rains are likely over Dakshina Kannada district. Moderate rain is likely over Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu districts of the state. (ANI)

