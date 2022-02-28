Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) A local court here on Monday convicted two people of looting and killing a police constable six years ago, and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Additional district and sessions judge Shakur Hassan also imposed a fine of Rs 24,000 each on convicts Denis Balyan and Vichitr alias Ravi.

Also Read | Realme GT 2 Pro & Realme GT 2 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched Globally.

According to public prosecutor Niraj Malik, the duo shot dead a police constable named Raman Kumar, and looted his motorcycle and other valuables when he was travelling from Bijnor to his village Simbhalka in Shamli on January 14, 2016.

His body was recovered from sugarcane fields in Titawi police station area.

Also Read | Operation Ganga: Here is Everything You Need to Know About The Initiative Launched to Evacuate Indians From Ukraine.

Police had registered a case against the duo and recovered the looted valuables from them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)