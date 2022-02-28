Realme, the Chinese phone maker, has officially launched the GT 2 Series in the global market. The Realme GT 2 Series comprises Realme GT 2 Pro and Realme GT 2 models. Both smartphones were launched in China last month. Both models will soon debut in Europe, India, the Middle East and Latin America. Realme Narzo 50 With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Launched in India; First Sale on March 3, 2022.

Realme GT 2 Pro is priced at EUR 749 for the 8GB + 128GB model. It will be available at an introductory price of EUR 650. The 12GB + 256GB variants retails at EUR 850. On the other hand, Realme GT 2 costs EUR 549 for the 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the 12GB + 256GB is priced at EUR 599.

Realme GT 2 (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme GT 2 Pro sports a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. For photography, it gets a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, it gets a 32MP camera. On the other hand, the GT 2 handset comes with a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Both models pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W Dart SuperDart Charge enhanced fast charging.

