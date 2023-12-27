Dibrugarh, Dec 27 (PTI) Two hardcore ULFA (Independent) militants were nabbed by security forces during a joint operation by Assam Police and Assam Rifles in Tinsukia district on Wednesday, police said.

The two militants, identified as self-styled sergeants major Bibek Asom and Mrigen Asom, were apprehended from Phaneng along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, police added.

Also Read | Mumbai: Dozen People Feared Trapped After Fire Breaks Out at Three-Storey Shopping Centre in Malad.

Security and patrolling had intensified in Tinsukia following the grenade blast near an army camp at Dirak in Tinsukia on November 22.

The ULFA(I) had claimed responsibility for the blast along with two subsequent grenade explosions near security establishments in Sivasagar and Jorhat.

Also Read | Agra: Man Approaches Police Over Wife’s Habit of Chewing Gutkha Under Ghunghat And Spitting Inside House.

Earlier, police had arrested a person in connection with the Tinsukia blast.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)