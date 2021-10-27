Ghaziabad, Oct 26 (PTI) A SWAT team arrested a man who posed as a crime branch officer and another who claimed to be journalist for duping a firecracker factory owner of Rs 8 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Naveen Chaturvedi, alias Bobby Pandit, and Hemant Chauhan, who posed as a crime branch officer, SSP Pawan Kumar said.

Also Read | Petrol Would Cost Rs 10 Per Litre in Future, Says Goa BJP Leader Damu Naik.

They had extorted Rs 8 Lakh from firecracker factory owner Lalit Goel, whose factory was raided on 12 October by a SWAT team.

Goel was an old acquaintance of Pandit and sought help from him.

Also Read | Oppo A56 5G Smartphone With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

He had assured Goel that he will get the case settled and called Chauhan, who is a share broker.

They both convinced Goel to get the case settled in Rs 10 lakh, the officer said.

The deal was settled at Rs 8 Lakh, which were handed over to them.

After taking cash, they fled and distributed the money among themselves.

They were arrested by the SWAT team, who recovered Rs 5.5 lakh from them, the SSP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)