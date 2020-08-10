Nagpur, Aug 10 (PTI) Two men were arrested on Monday for allegedly filming and sharing an objectionable video of a woman with whom one of them was in relationship in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said.

One of the accused, Pintu Meshram, allegedly filmed himself with with woman and forwarded the clip to his friend Balu Gadayit, who shared it with his contacts, an official said.

Also Read | Global COVID-19 Tally Crosses 20 Million, As Per Trackers: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 10, 2020.

Kalmeshwar police registered a case on the complaint lodged by brother of the woman, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)