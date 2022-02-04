Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): Two have been arrested for firing on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy when he was leaving Meerut's Kithoudh area for Delhi after poll campaigning, police informed said.

"Two persons have been arrested for firing on AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy while he was returning to Delhi after campaigning in Uttar Pradesh. The investigation is underway," Superintendent of Police Hapur, Deepak Bhuker said.

Also Read | '127 Tigers Died in 2021', Reveals MoS for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

Bhuker informed that the accused were hurt by Owaisi's "anti-Hindu" statements.

Owaisi will raise the issue of a security breach and attack on his convoy in Parliament on Friday, said sources.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Got Real Pulse of India, Says Indian Union Muslim League Member ET Mohammad Basheer.

According to sources, Owaisi will meet Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to discuss the issue.

Meanwhile, Akbaruddin Owaisi, brother of Asaduddin, also reached Delhi late Thursday night.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Meerut for campaigning on Thursday.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly election for the 403 assembly seats would be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)