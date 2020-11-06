Fatehpur (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a farmer in the Hussainganj area here, police said on Friday.

Amit Verma and Dinesh Patel were arrested Thursday night for killing Jai Singh Patel (45) and dumping his body in a field here, Station House Officer of Hussainganj Satyendra Singh Bhadauria said.

The body of Jai Singh Patel was found in a field in Babuganj village on Thursday morning, he said.

During interrogation, the accused, who are also farmers, said they killed Jai Singh Patel after an altercation with him when they were consuming liquor.

