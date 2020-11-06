Mumbai, November 6: Gold prices slipped in the Indian markets on Friday. On MCX, December gold futures were down 0.28 percent to Rs 51,910 per 10 gram while silver futures edged up 0.32 percent to Rs 64,460 per kg. According to a Livemint report, gold reportedly broke out in the last session due to uncertainty over the US election results and amid a spike in coronavirus cases across the world which boosted the demand for the yellow metal.

Talking about the performance of international gold price, gold spot price stood at USD 1,941.60 per ounce. There is a decline of USD 8 today in the price of gold. The performance of gold in the last 30 days has improved. There is an increase of 3.48 percent which translates to USD 65.30.

The price of 24-carat gold in Mumbai was at Rs 51,260 for 10 grams on Friday. In Delhi, on the other hand, the price of 24-carat gold increased by Rs 10 per 10 grams and is now at Rs 54,160. In Chennai, customers need to pay Rs 52,460 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold. The price of gold in Kolkata for 24-carat gold is Rs 52,680 for 10 grams.

Dhanteras is considered as an auspicious day to purchase gold, silver and utensils. This year, the day falls on Friday, November 13. Gold has been the best performing asset this year, rising nearly 30 percent from the start of 2020.

