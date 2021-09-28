Uttarakhand STF team along with the arrested accused. (Photo/ANI)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 28 (ANI): Two persons were arrested from New Delhi for allegedly duping a Dehradun-resident of Rs 29 lakhs, said Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday.

According to STF, the accused duped the Dehradun-resident on the pretext of an insurance policy.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Minor Girl Raped, Murdered in Bareilly; Paramour Arrested by Police.

The accused have been identified as Manoj Kumar and Vijender Kumar.

During the raid, the STF recovered 11 mobile phones, three ATM cards, a Point of Sale (POS) machine and other electronic gadgets.

Also Read | Punjab: Salt Trader Allegedly Rapes 42-Year-Old Woman In Amritsar; Case Registered.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)